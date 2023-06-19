Las Vegas Aviators split homestand with Reno Aces

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators have wrapped up another homestand. This time, it was against their in-state rivals, the Reno Aces. Each team won three games and lost three games. Here's how it went down.

Tuesday, June 13

The Aces got out to an early lead and ultimately defeated the Aviators 11-2. It was a rough night on the mound for starter Adrian Martinez who was tagged with the loss after giving up five runs on eight hits, including three home runs, in just three innings of work. In the field, Las Vegas also had three errors.

Wednesday, June 14

The roles were reversed the next night as Las Vegas posted three runs in the first inning and never looked back. That was thanks to Nick Allen singling and Max Schuemann drawing a walk before a homer from Jordan Diaz to clear the bases.

A four-run fourth extended their lead with the offense able to post hits from Zack Gelof, Yohel Pozo, Trenton Brooks, and Schuemann. Reno tried to mount a comeback by scoring three runs in the ninth but Las Vegas was able to hold them off to win 7-5.

The Aviators were also anchored by a strong performance on the mound by Kyle Muller who picked up his first win of the season. Over six innings, he allowed one run on five hits with seven strikeouts.

Thursday, June 15

The Aviators continued to soar above the Aces by winning this battle 6-4. It was a close contest as both teams were tied at four through five innings of play.

However, Las Vegas was able to chip away at the lead. In the sixth, they added a run after Schuemann singled and then two additional singles by Cody Thomas and Gelof brought him home. Then, in the eighth, the Aviators were threatening after loading the bases with a single and a pair of walks. A ground out brought home a run, which would be the last of the game.

Reliever Francisco Perez got his second win pitching for an inning and a third allowing no runs on two hits. Rico Garcia was also credited with the save, his sixth this season.

Friday, June 16

A late-inning offensive explosion wasn't enough to get the win as Reno defeated the Aviators 11-10. The Aces put up big numbers right out of the gate. After three innings, Las Vegas was down 11-4.

However, the third inning would be the last time Reno would score thanks to a solid performance by the Aviators' bullpen. Relievers Chase Cohen, Joe Wieland, Garrett Williams, and Norge Ruiz combined to allow no runs on six hits for six and two-thirds innings.

Saturday, June 17

Another high-scoring game saw the Aviators best the Aces 15-11. The Las Vegas offense was hot out of the gate putting 10 runs on the board through the first three innings and not letting the foot off the gas for the rest of the game.

That was partially thanks to good days at the plate for Thomas and Kyle McCann who both had four RBI. And all of Thomas' RBI came on one play. With the bases loaded, he hit a grand slam in the bottom of the third.

Sunday, June 18

Father's Day was a back-and-forth battle but Reno took the game over Las Vegas 9-7.

The Aviators had a one-run lead going into the fifth inning. However, the Aces regained control by plating four runs in the fifth. Vegas tried to mount a comeback and scored two in the eighth but it wasn't enough to win.

Overall, Las Vegas' record is now 32-37 and team is currently in last place in the Pacific League's West division.. The first half of the season is scheduled to wrap up on June 25th. That's important because the first-half winners host the second-half winners for the league championship series. The second half is set to begin on June 28th.

The team is about to hit the road for the last series in the first half. They'll be taking on the Oklahoma City Dodgers. Las Vegas will start the second half at home when they face the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

According to the team's promotional schedule, there will be an Aviators cap giveaway on June 30th, a camouflage jersey giveaway on July 1st, and two nights of fireworks. That's after the games on July 2nd and 3rd.

Right now, Las Vegas is leading the Pacific Coast League in attendance and have welcomed 250,296 people to the Las Vegas Ballpark over the first 69 games of the season. The El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, sit in second place with 240,494.