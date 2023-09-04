Las Vegas Aviators record first rainout in ballpark history, win series over Salt Lake Bees

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was a historic series at Las Vegas Ballpark as the Las Vegas Aviators took on the Salt Lake Bees. Friday night marked the first time a rainout was recorded at the ballpark. Despite the unruly weather, the teams were able to finish the series on time with Las Vegas winning the series four games to two games.

The Aviators are still in the playoff hunt and are currently tied with the Tacoma Rainiers for the second best record in the Pacific Coast League. That's for the second half of the season.

On Sunday night, Las Vegas tried to rally but dropped the last game of the series. The squad got on the board first. In the second inning, Darell Hernaiz hit a line drive single to second base and was able to reach first safely. Conner Capel then drew a walk. the pair was moved up 90 feet courtesy of a sacrifice bunt. Hernaiz was picked off by Salt Lake catcher Chris Okey but one batter later, Capel scored after Greg Deichmann hit a double to left.

The Aviators lost their one-run lead after Salt Lake's bats came alive in the fourth. It led to the Bees stinging the Aviators for five runs in the top of the fourth. Las Vegas tried to chip away at the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Kevin Smith drew a walk followed by a double from Cody Thomas. A ground out scored Smith while a single from Kyle McCann scored Thomas to make it 5-3.

Salt Lake slowly added to its lead putting a run up in the sixth and eighth. Facing a 7-3 hole in the bottom of the ninth, Las Vegas tried to come back. With two outs, Thomas hit another double. He went three for four on Sunday. He came around to score after Yohel Pozo hit a towering home run to left field. Despite the late-inning rally, a ground out ended the game with the final score: 7-5.

The series with Salt Lake is in the books and the team is getting ready to take on the Sacramento River Cats for a six-game series. The teams will be back at Las Vegas Ballpark for Game One, which is set for Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.