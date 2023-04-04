Las Vegas Aviators ready for home opener on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators are ready for their home opener as they face the Oklahoma City Dodgers Tuesday night.

It's the first of a six-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Our Johnny Resendiz caught up with a few players that said they're looking forward to playing in the valley.

"It doesn't feel like the minor leagues here," infielder Jonah Bride said. "This place is pretty special. We are looking forward to the crowds and the atmospheres we get to play in."

To celebrate, the team will be giving away T-shirts that are honoring the team's 40th anniversary.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Minor League Baseball came to Las Vegas in 1983 back when the team was known as the Las Vegas Stars.

In case you didn't know, Bruce Bochy, who is a World Series winner and currently the manager of the Texas Rangers, hit the first home run in Cashman Field history.

Some of the other playeres on that inaugural squad included Kevin McReynolds, Joe Lansford, Jerry Davis, and even Tony Gwynn who sent to Las Vegas on a rehab assignment and played in 17 games.

It's here. And it's beautiful.



Introducing...your Las Vegas Stars 🌟 pic.twitter.com/BRkWTct1tj — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) April 3, 2023

At the time, the Stars were an affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

The Las Vegas Stars won the Pacific Coast League championship for the first time in 1986.

The Aviators will be suiting up in Las Vegas Stars throwback jerseys for five Sundays this season with the first one scheduled for this Sunday.