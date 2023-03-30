Las Vegas Aviators getting set for Opening Day this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Baseball's opening day in Las Vegas is right around the corner, and the Aviators are excited about their upcoming season.

They've got new uniforms, so they look good, they are feeling good, which is all a recipe to play good.

You'll hear some of the most satisfying sounds in sports on a baseball diamond, especially at the beautiful Las Vegas Ballpark. This will be the 40th anniversary season for the Aviators as they take the diamond representing Las Vegas.

All of the players reported to the ballpark Wednesday for practice.

Players like Tyler Soderstrom say they are just happy baseball is back.

"This environment is awesome," Soderstrom said. "Vegas is a pretty sweet place to play. Obviously like you said uniforms are cool, so It's exciting. Baseball is back and am ready to get the season going."

The team gets their first taste of action this Friday and the Aviators infielder, Jonah Bride says he can't wait to play the first game inside Las Vegas Ballpark next week.

"Once the games get started, everything's to a whole new level," Bride said. "Everyone's excited. Everyone is ready to go. Like you said about Vegas, it doesn't feel like the minor leagues much here. This place is pretty special. We are looking forward to the crowds and the atmospheres we get to play in."

The Aviators will open the season up with a three game road trip against the Reno Aces. The home opener will be that upcoming Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Dodgers. That will be a six-game series.