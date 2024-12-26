Year in review: Las Vegas Aces contribute to record-breaking 2024 for WNBA

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Whether it was the viewership, attendance, sales, or social media engagement, it was a record-breaking year across all platforms for the WNBA, and the Las Vegas Aces were at the forefront of it all.

The Aces couldn't have had a better start to the year than entering the season back-to-back champions. However, making history in 2023 meant having even higher expectations in 2024.

While they didn't accomplish their ultimate goal, the Aces' season still made historic strides for the WNBA despite losing to the New York Liberty in the semifinals.

From a trip to the White House to four Aces taking home gold at the Paris Olympics, or Tiffany Hayes winning the WNBA's sixth player of the year award, and not to mention A'ja Wilson becoming just the third player in league history to win the WNBA MVP award on three different occasions, and that's just the tip of the iceberg for the star center.

We also can't forget Aces Faithful becoming the first fan base in the league to sell out every home game in a season.

It's safe to say 2024 was one to remember as our Las Vegas Aces continue to make our city proud this year.

You can catch our Aces back at the house on Friday, May 23 for next season's home opener.