Will the Aces take the Championship title during their matchup against the Mercury?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After an extremely close Game 3, the Las Vegas Aces melted the Phoenix Mercury — and are looking to seal the deal at their potential matchup for Game 4 at the WNBA Finals.
If they successfully snuff out the Mercury once more at the Mortgage Matchup Center, the Aces will become three-time WNBA champions. If they fall to Phoenix, the Aces will return home for Game 5,
Last game, A'ja Wilson recorded her 25th playoff double-double, and shot almost half of the Aces' attempts from the free throw line. Jackie Young and Wilson made up a hefty 61% of all scoring in Game 3. Jewell Loyd made league history as the first to get 4 3-pointers in the first quarter, and Chelsea Gray holds the franchise's third-longest active streak when it comes to assists.
Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m. on ESPN.
