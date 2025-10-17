WATCH LIVE: Las Vegas Aces championship parade and celebrations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — History is rolling down the Las Vegas Strip today as the Las Vegas Aces celebrate their third WNBA Championship in four years — cementing their place as the league's newest dynasty. What started as a dream has become a dominant reality, and Las Vegas is ready to party like champions once again.

Headed to the celebrations? Everything you need to know for the Aces Championship parade

Join us for complete coverage of the Aces Championship Celebration, featuring the parade down the Strip, red carpet festivities, championship speeches and a spectacular fireworks display.

We'll be with you for live coverage this afternoon and evening on Channel 13 and The Spot Vegas 34 with special guests Anne O'Neil and Gianna Hearn!

🔴 All the action is right here!

Set your alarms, our show is on tonight 🍿



The 2025 Aces Championship Celebration presented by @ally will be broadcasted locally on Vegas 34 and @KTNV Channel 13 and streaming live on https://t.co/sQBgxSZxVX. pic.twitter.com/ANpwOsNO0N — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) October 17, 2025

Google Earth / KTNV Map of Las Vegas Aces 2025 Championship Parade