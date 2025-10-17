Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: Las Vegas Aces championship parade and celebrations

Let's take a look back at a HISTORIC Las Vegas Aces season ahead of the Championship Celebration 🎉🏆
A Look Back: Your 3x WNBA Champs, The Las Vegas Aces
Las Vegas Aces Championship Parade 2025

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — History is rolling down the Las Vegas Strip today as the Las Vegas Aces celebrate their third WNBA Championship in four years — cementing their place as the league's newest dynasty. What started as a dream has become a dominant reality, and Las Vegas is ready to party like champions once again.

Headed to the celebrations?
Everything you need to know for the Aces Championship parade

Join us for complete coverage of the Aces Championship Celebration, featuring the parade down the Strip, red carpet festivities, championship speeches and a spectacular fireworks display.

We'll be with you for live coverage this afternoon and evening on Channel 13 and The Spot Vegas 34 with special guests Anne O'Neil and Gianna Hearn!

🔴 All the action is right here!

Map of Las Vegas Aces Championship Parade 2025
Map of Las Vegas Aces 2025 Championship Parade

Las Vegas Aces Championship Live Performances
Las Vegas Aces Championship Live Performances

Watch KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas live

The Spot Vegas 34

