The Las Vegas Aces take on the Minnesota Lynx at first of two matinee games this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Back at home, the Aces will face off against the Minnesota Lynx at the Michelob ULTRA Arena for the first of two matinee games this weekend, marking the last of back-to-back games for the Aces this season.

Ranked seventh in league standings, the Aces trail behind Seattle by two games. After a rollercoaster start to the season, they now average 97.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, and 20.0 assists. The Aces have also enjoyed a boost to their offensive and defensive ratings.

Jackie Young averages 17.8 points, and hasn't fallen below 14 points since the All-Star break. Young also recorded her first career triple-double on July 29.

A'ja Wilson claimed her fifth double-double with at least 30 points in 2025 in Los Angeles. She averages more than four stocks per game and stays firmly in place in the top 10 league rankings.

Chelsea Gray rounds out the top scorers for the Aces, followed by Jewell Loyd.

Tipoff begins at 12 p.m. on Channel 13.

