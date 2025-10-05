The Las Vegas Aces head into Game 2 of the WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After taking down the Phoenix Mercury during Game 1 of the WNBA Finals (and winning a friendly bet for Mayor Berkley against Phoenix's Mayor Gallego), the Las Vegas Aces prepare to face off against the Mercury once again during Game 2 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The Aces will travel to Phoenix after today's matchup for Games 3 and 4.

Another one at The House 🔜



📍 The House

⌚️ 12PM PT

📺 ABC

🎟️ https://t.co/FYYxsCYPrW



2025 Aces Playoffs presented by @ally pic.twitter.com/ICKOBT8omH — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) October 4, 2025

During Game 1, Dana Evans became the first player to ever record five 3-pointers and four steals during a Finals game, and also racked up 21 points for the Aces (a career-high for Evans).

Jewell Loyd took a playoff-high of 18 points, and Jackie Young performed above her apg. overall playoff average. Chelsea Gray also surpassed her previous performance by 2.2 apg. this postseason.

Game 1 also saw A'ja Wilson hit 24 playoff double-doubles.

Tipoff is slated for 12 p.m. on ABC.