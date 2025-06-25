The Las Vegas Aces dominate the Connecticut Sun

AFTER THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces dominated the Connecticut Sun 85-59 on Wednesday night at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The victory showcased another historic performance by A’ja Wilson. The Aces' star center became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 5,000 career points. Wilson is just the 28th player to reach that mark. The Aces have now won their last two and they hope to close out their four-game homestand strong tomorrow against the Washington Mystics at 7 p.m.

BEFORE THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces continue their four-game home stand with their first set of back-to-back games this season, starting with a matchup against the Connecticut Sun Wednesday night.

Fans will have a chance to collect their second Aces pin of the season after picking up a Kiah Stokes pin on May 23. The June 25 giveaway pin will feature A’ja Wilson, and the Aces will have three additional pin nights throughout the season.

After dropping three straight games, the Aces are back in the win column after Sunday’s victory against the Indiana Fever.

Through the first 13 games of 2025, the Aces are being led by reigning M’VP A'ja Wilson, who is averaging team-highs of 21.1 points per game, 9.8 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.9 steals.

Balancing the scoring efforts for the Aces are three other starters who round out the team’s double-digit scorers.

Jackie Young has tallied at least 12 points in all but two games this season. With a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line on Sunday, Young has now made 29 consecutive free throws, dating back to June 11. She is also 75 points away from her 3,000th career point.

Chelsea Gray tallied her best shooting night of the season on Sunday, going 8-of-12 from the floor to finish with 18 points.

Jewell Loyd, who is shooting a career-best 41.3% from distance, has also scored in double figures in the past five games.

2025 WNBA All-Rookie Team candidate Aaliyah Nye has been a key contributor off the bench, scoring in double figures in the past two games and shooting 66.7% from beyond the arc during that span.

Las Vegas is 25-33 all-time against Connecticut and 15-14 at home. The Aces have won 8 out of their last 10 meetings dating back to 2022.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., and we'll have exclusive pre-game coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. all on The Spot Vegas 34.

Where to watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.