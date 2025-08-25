The Aces inch closer to league-best streak after winning matchup against the Sky

AFTER THE GAME

That's 11! The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Chicaco Sky __ during Monday's nailbitingly close game, extending their winning streak to 11 — only one away from the league's best record since the All-Star break.

BEFORE THE GAME

The Las Vegas Aces' second away-game stop lands them in Chicago to face off against the Sky at the Wintrust Arena on Monday night, where they hope to maintain their impressive winning streak.

With the league's best record since the All-Star break, the Aces sit two wins away from tying the previous record of 12 wins straight.

For the third year in a row, A'ja Wilson leads in win shares — and continues leaving her mark on the league. For the first game of the season against the Sky, this nominee for the 2025 WNBA M'VP and Defensive Player of the year averages 23.2 points per game.

Dana Evans, a candidate for Sixth Player of the Year, is averaging 19 points as of late, an impressive 12.6 points more than her average on the season.

With 6.3 assists over the last 10 games (7.1 during the streak), Chelsea Gray is pulling her weight on the team as a crucial asset.

The game will tip off at 5 p.m. and will air on Vegas 34 and NBA TV. Catch catch our exclusive pre-game coverage on The Spot Vegas 34 starting at 4:30 p.m.

