'Once an Ace, always an Ace': Aaliyah Nye to join Toronto Tempo following WNBA Expansion Draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces will say goodbye to guard Aaliyah Nye following the 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft.
Previously chosen by the Aces as No. 13 in the 2025 draft, Nye is now set to join the Toronto Tempo — and she does so as a WNBA Championship winner.
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Channel 13's Alex Eschelman caught up with Nye's mother, LaQueena Douglas, at the 2025 WNBA Championship game before the Aces' third consecutive victory at the finals.
"I have a daughter I'm representing," Douglas shared. "It's been very special, especially when you know, she was underrated coming in, and then had the opportunity to play one of the best teams in the nation and to play amongst the experience that she's playing with — the veterans and the Olympians and the MVP, of course... it's real special, you know?"
In a statement from the Las Vegas Aces, the team wished Nye well in her future endeavors, thanking her for her contribution to the team's success in 2025.
"The Las Vegas Aces want to thank Aaliyah Nye for everything she did to help the Aces lift the 2025 WNBA Championship trophy. We are sad to see her go, but we wish her all the best as she continues her career with Toronto. As with anyone who has been a member of this historic franchise, once an Ace, always an Ace." — The Las Vegas Aces
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