No-bag policy now in place for at Michelob ULTRA Arena, home court for Las Vegas Aces

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heads up, Aces fans.

Michelob ULTRA Arena, home to the Las Vegas Aces, has now instituted a no-bag policy for all events.

This means no bags or backpacks will be allowed into the venue.

Small personal bags, such as fanny packs or crossbody bags, are allowed as long as they measure within 9″ x 5″x 2". Bags don't have to be transparent, and straps on the bag are not included in the measurements.

Artist tours, promoters, and/or the building reserves the right to change this policy as needed. An exception can be made for diaper bags and necessary medical items, but all such items will be handled on a case-by-case basis and are subject to inspection prior to entry.