HENDERSON (KTNV) — Jenn-Jenn Marshall led an Aces Academy camp at the team's headquarters in Henderson on Wednesday, but she took the court as more than just a coach.

Marshall is one of only five youth coaches nationally who are nominated for the Jr. NBA and Jr. WNBA Community Coach of the Year award.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman talked with Marshall about what the recognition means:

Las Vegas youth basketball coach gains national recognition

"It's a testament to what we're doing here in Las Vegas as a community, with the Aces and the whole Vegas valley," Marshall said.

Marshall wears many hats as the Aces Academy coach, director of Girls Youth Basketball, founder of Grand Basketball training and head coach at the Meadows school.

However, what really sets Marshall apart from the other four candidates is that she's the only Jr. WNBA coach and the only woman nominated for the award.

"Every time we brought up Coach Jenn-Jenn's name, all we heard was raving reviews," Aces manager of community engagement and business operations Sydnei Caldwell said. "After meeting her, she's an incredible person."

Marshall has worked with the Aces for the last few years, and this is the team's first youth coach who's a finalist for a national award.

Along with members of the Aces, this accolade comes as no surprise to one of Marshall's mentors.

"She's been a big part of my life since I met her," Grand Basketball Youth Leader Melo Green said. "She's not only there for me in basketball, but she's showed up to my performances, my games and she's just always there for me, when she's with the girls not only is she kind to them on the court and off the court, but she also supports them the same way she supports me, so she gives me the example of the person I want to be."

The winner of the award will be announced within the next week.