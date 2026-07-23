HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces' season is in full swing, but the team still manages to get off the court and into the community.

"It's cool cause we get to learn what they're learning and stuff," one local youth athlete said.

Members of the Aces organization coached 100 local youth athletes at their annual all-star clinic on Wednesday at the Henderson Multigenerational Center.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman went to the clinic and heard from youth athletes taking part, as well as the organization:

Las Vegas Aces team up with local youth athletes for annual all-star clinic

"I've been working on my shot and it's been getting better," another local youth athlete said.

Kids ages 6-14 participated in different competitions, from shooting to three-on-three, while making friends and creating lasting memories.

"It's priceless to see them hitting a buzzer beater, high-fiving someone they just met, building those memories on and off the court," said Sydnei Caldwell, Aces manager of business operations and community engagement. "We're helping forward the next generation — that's our future."

The Aces' next community initiative is on Monday, July 27, which is their back-to-school distribution at the team's headquarters.