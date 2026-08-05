WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump to talk taxes during visit to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Las Vegas on Wednesday and deliver a speech in Summerlin.

He is expected to speak at Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa at 1:30 p.m. You can watch live coverage here:

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The White House says Trump will talk about his tax policy and how it benefits working families, including his push for No Tax on Tips, Social Security and overtime.

"Since returning to office, President Trump has cut taxes, driven down crime, secured the border, opened federal lands, unleashed American energy, and attracted billions in private investment to Nevada," the White House stated on Wednesday.

Nevada Democrats are taking the president's visit as an opportunity to address what they're calling the "Trump Slump," characterizing the president's policies as an assault on Nevadans' wallets.

"We see the rising prices at the gas pump because of his war-of-choice in Iran," Rep. Dina Titus wrote on X. "We see people getting sicker because of his cuts to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act. We see people going hungry because of his cuts to SNAP. We see more expensive grocery prices because of his tariffs. We are watching his #TumpSlump in full effect."

Senior political reporter Steve Sebelius will report more on the president's visit and local reaction on Channel 13 at 5 and 6 p.m.