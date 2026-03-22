NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces unveiled newly refurbished basketball courts at Desert Horizons Park on Sunday, giving 75 North Las Vegas kids an "unreal" experience.

The team chose Desert Horizons Park specifically because it is one of the most highly foot-trafficked parks in the entire city.

WATCH: Alex Eschelman talks to locals about what a newly refurbished basketball court means for them

Las Vegas Aces unveil newly refurbished basketball courts in North Las Vegas

"Playing on these types of basketball courts allowed me to go off to get a scholarship at the University of Tennessee and then obviously my basketball career, as far as coaching and now as an executive, it all started at a place and a park like this," Aces President Nikki Fargas said.

Desert Horizons Park is one of 31 parks in the city of North Las Vegas that the Aces plan to continue helping improve for years to come.

"It means everything to me because it means I can be outside more and work on my skills a lot more," one player said.

"I came to this park quite frequently beforehand. I feel like a lot of kids will benefit from it, and they’ll bring their friends, and now we can have the whole neighborhood outside," another player said.

The new courts are already inspiring the youth who attended the event.

"It shows that they truly care about the youth, and it shows that they want the youth to be just as good as them, if not better," one player said.

"They’ve inspired me since I was little, honestly. We went to their game when we won their championship, and I’ve been obsessed with them, and now I want to get to that level," another player said.

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