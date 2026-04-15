A'ja Wilson re-signs with Las Vegas Aces

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In an announcement this morning from Nikki Fargas, Las Vegas Aces' president and general manager, A'ja Wilson will continue playing for the team after re-signing her contract.

"A’ja is truly one of one, who has led this franchise to where it is today. Not only has she catapulted into the history books and surpassed almost every record in existence, but she does so with the utmost confidence, authenticity and grace. We look forward to continuing to see her thrive in an Aces uniform.” — Nikki Fargas



As a four-time WNBA M'VP, three-time World Champion, and two-time Olympic medalist, Wilson's presence on the team puts the Aces back at 90% of their scoring power.