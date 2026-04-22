Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsLas Vegas Aces

Actions

Las Vegas Aces 2026 broadcast schedule released with 23 games airing on The Spot-Vegas 34

Posted
Las Vegas Aces 2026 broadcast schedule released with 23 games airing on The Spot-Vegas 34
Associated Press/KTNV
Las Vegas Aces 2026 broadcast schedule released with 23 games airing on The Spot-Vegas 34

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Get ready to watch the Champions back on the court!

The WNBA has released the league's broadcast schedule, and locals will be able to catch every Las Vegas Aces game this season, whether televised nationally or here on The Spot Vegas 34.

This is the second season partnership between the Aces and Scripps Sports, offering exclusive games for free over the air, on cable, or with a satellite subscription on The Spot - Vegas 34.

Vegas 34

Vegas Golden Knights

Where to find Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Las Vegas Aces

The remaining Aces games not on The Spot-Vegas 34 or KTNV Channel 13 are included in the league’s 33 nationally televised games.

The Aces tip off the franchise’s historic 30th season in the league in a rematch against Phoenix, their 2025 WNBA Finals opponent.

Before tipoff, team members will receive their 2025 WNBA Championship rings in a pregame celebration, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to soak in the entirety of the ring ceremony.

All times listed are in local Pacific time:

  • Saturday, May 9, against Phoenix Mercury at 12:30 p.m. – ABC
  • Sunday, May 10, at Los Angeles Sparks at 3 p.m. – USA & The Spot Vegas 34
  • Wednesday, May 13, at Connecticut Sun at 5 p.m. – USA & The Spot Vegas 34
  • Friday, May 15, at Connecticut Sun at 4:30 p.m. – The Spot Vegas 34
  • Sunday, May 17, at Atlanta Dream at 10:30 a.m. – NBC
  • Saturday, May 23, against Los Angeles Sparks at 5 p.m. – CBS
  • Thursday, May 28, at Dallas Wings at 5 p.m. – Prime
  • Sunday, May 31, at Golden State Valkyries at 12:30 p.m. – NBC
  • Tuesday, June 2, at Los Angeles Sparks at 7 p.m. – The Spot-Vegas 34
  • Saturday, June 6, against Golden State Valkyries at 12 p.m. – ABC
  • Monday, June 8, against Seattle Storm at 7 p.m. – USA & The Spot Vegas 34
  • Thursday, June 11, at Portland Fire at 7 p.m. – The Spot Vegas 34
  • Saturday, June 13, against Minnesota Lynx at 5 p.m. – CBS
  • Monday, June 15, at Dallas Wings at 5 p.m. – USA & The Spot Vegas 34
  • Wednesday, June 17, at Phoenix Mercury at 7 p.m. – USA & The Spot Vegas 34
  • Sunday, June 21, against Golden State Valkyries at 1 p.m. – CBS
  • Tuesday, June 23, against New York Liberty at 7 p.m. – USA & The Spot Vegas 34
  • Thursday, June 25, against Dallas Wings at 7 p.m. – NBA TV & The Spot Vegas 34
  • Sunday, June 28, at Chicago Sky at 1 p.m. – CBS
  • Friday, July 3, against Chicago Sky at 7 p.m. – ION
  • Sunday, July 5, against Indiana Fever at 4 p.m. – ESPN
  • Thursday, July 9, at Portland Fire at 7 p.m. – The Spot Vegas 34
  • Saturday, July 11, against Phoenix Mercury at 3 p.m. – Peacock & The Spot Vegas 34
  • Sunday, July 12, against Indiana Fever at 6 p.m. – NBC
  • Monday, July 20, at Toronto Tempo at 5 p.m. – Peacock & The Spot Vegas 34
  • Wednesday, July 22, at Washington Mystics at 4:30 p.m. – The Spot Vegas 34
  • Tuesday, July 28, against Portland Fire at 7 p.m. – The Spot Vegas 34
  • Thursday, July 30, against New York Liberty at 7 p.m. – Prime
  • Saturday, Aug. 1, at Chicago Sky at 10 a.m. – CBS
  • Monday, Aug. 3, at Atlanta Dream at 4:30 p.m. – The Spot Vegas 34
  • Thursday, Aug. 6, at Indiana Fever at 4 p.m. – Prime
  • Saturday, Aug. 8, at Minnesota Lynx at 10 a.m. – CBS
  • Sunday, Aug. 9, at New York Liberty at 9:30 a.m. – ABC
  • Tuesday, Aug 11 against Washington Mystics at 7 p.m. – The Spot Vegas 34
  • Thursday, Aug. 13, against Washington Mystics at 7 p.m. – Prime
  • Saturday, Aug. 15, against Minnesota Lynx at 5 p.m. – CBS
  • Tuesday, Aug. 18, against Atlanta Dream at 7 p.m. – The Spot Vegas 34
  • Thursday, Aug. 20, against Connecticut Sun at 7 p.m. – The Spot Vegas 34
  • Sunday, Aug. 23, at Toronto Tempo at 4 p.m. – The Spot Vegas 34
  • Friday, Aug. 28, against Toronto Tempo at 7 p.m. – ION
  • Thursday, Sept. 17, at Seattle Storm at 7 p.m. – USA & The Spot Vegas 34
  • Sunday, Sept. 20, against Seattle Storm at 6 p.m. – USA & The Spot Vegas 34
  • Tuesday, Sept. 22, against Los Angeles Sparks at 7 p.m. – ESPN
  • Thursday, Sept. 24, at Phoenix Mercury at 7 p.m. – USA & The Spot Vegas 34

Report a typo