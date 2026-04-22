Las Vegas Aces 2026 broadcast schedule released with 23 games airing on The Spot-Vegas 34

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Get ready to watch the Champions back on the court!

The WNBA has released the league's broadcast schedule, and locals will be able to catch every Las Vegas Aces game this season, whether televised nationally or here on The Spot Vegas 34.

This is the second season partnership between the Aces and Scripps Sports, offering exclusive games for free over the air, on cable, or with a satellite subscription on The Spot - Vegas 34.

Vegas Golden Knights Where to find Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Las Vegas Aces

The remaining Aces games not on The Spot-Vegas 34 or KTNV Channel 13 are included in the league’s 33 nationally televised games.

The Aces tip off the franchise’s historic 30th season in the league in a rematch against Phoenix, their 2025 WNBA Finals opponent.

Before tipoff, team members will receive their 2025 WNBA Championship rings in a pregame celebration, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to soak in the entirety of the ring ceremony.

All times listed are in local Pacific time: