Las Vegas Aces tie league record in matchup against Atlanta Dream

The Las Vegas Aces have beat the Atlanta Dream 81-75.



LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces conclude a three-game road swing with a crucial contest against the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

With the recent win at Chicago, the Aces secured their seventh straight playoff berth with five games left in the 2025 regular season and are now in a solid position to hold home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

With 11 games, the Aces hold the longest winning streak this season in the league and boast the best record since the All-Star break.

With a win on Wednesday, the Aces will tie the franchise record with 12 straight victories, which was previously set by the 2012 San Antonio Stars team.

A'ja Wilson, who earned her third straight Western Conference Player of the Year award on Tuesday, and fifth on the year, leads the league in win shares ahead of Napheesa Collier and Allisha Gray for the third year in a row.

She continues to hold the title as the only player in league history to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds while committing fewer than 2.5 turnovers a game in a season. She is also the only player in WNBA history to shoot that percentage in addition to averaging 20+ points, 10+ rebounds, 3+ assists and 2+ blocks.

Jackie Young, a 2025 All-WNBA candidate, is in the top 15 in both scoring and assists. Over the Aces winning streak, she is averaging 16.5 points on 48.6% shooting and 5.4 assists.

Over the past 11 games, Chelsea Gray is scoring 10.6 points per game on 47.1% shooting from the floor along with 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals.

The Atlanta Dream have won 9 out of their last 11 games, with one of those losses coming from the Aces. In the previous two outings, the Aces won both games 87-72 on July 22 and a close 74-72 victory on Aug. 19 at home.

The game will tip off at 4:30 p.m. and will air on Vegas 34 and NBA TV. Catch our exclusive pre-game coverage on The Spot Vegas 34 starting at 4 p.m.

Where to watch

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.