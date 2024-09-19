Las Vegas Aces ready to close out regular season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Though the Las Vegas Aces had ups and downs this regular season, the two-time world champions go into their final game prior to playoffs as the four-seed.

The Aces host the Dallas on Thursday for their last matchup before starting postseason play on Sunday at home with their bench being the starters against the Wings.

A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray will all not play as they rest for the first round of playoffs, giving players including Tiffany Hayes and Kate Martin valuable time on the court.

Vegas has a chance to become the three-seed if they beat Dallas and if the Connecticut Sun defeat the Chicago Sky. However, the Aces aren’t worried about becoming a higher seed or home court advantage.

“No matter the number of the seeding, we have to start playing our best basketball at the right time,” Aces center A’ja Wilson said. "I think we’re slowly starting to get there, I think we’re starting to find our identity on the defensive end which is allowing us to translate over on the offensive end.”

The Aces and the Wings tip off at 7 p.m. at Michelob ULTRA Arena.