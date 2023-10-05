Las Vegas Aces preparing for WNBA Finals versus New York Liberty

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are just days away from one of the most anticipated WNBA Finals matchups in recent history.

From the start of the season, it seemed like these two teams were on a collision course toward each other. A few months later, we finally get to see the two super teams square off.

On paper, this series is looking like one for the ages.

The Aces are looking to be the first WNBA team to repeat as champs since the '01 and '02 LA Sparks while the Liberty are making their first finals appearance since 2002.

Aces star player A'ja Wilson says despite being in the finals just last year, her excitement level is sky-high.

"I'm 100 percent nervous," Wilson said. "I always am with these games. I love it. I live for it. This is what I've dreamed of. I don't think we're too comfortable. I don't think we're too satisfied. I don't think we're just happy to be here. We worked our butts off to be here."

These so-called "super teams" met five times this season.

They split the regular season 2-2, and the Liberty got the win against the Aces in the Commissioners Cup Final. So these will truly be the two best teams in the WNBA fighting for a championship.

Aces head coach Becky Hammon says each team already knows the other's tendencies, so it is a matter of getting the details right.

"It's a thin line between winning and losing," Hammon said. "A lot of times, it comes down to one possession. That's why you want to be solid in every possession because you don't know which one is going to come back and bite you. You don't want that opportunity, offensively or defensively, to be like, 'I wish I had that one back.'"

