Las Vegas Aces activate tickets for WNBA Finals home games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are heading to the WNBA Finals for the third time in four seasons following their Friday victory against the Dallas Wings.

The team has clinched the No. 1 seed and is preparing to enter the WNBA Finals with the home-court advantage in Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay.

Game 1 of the Finals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 12 p.m., and Game 2 will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. Tickets for both can be found on AXS.com.