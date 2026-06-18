Las Vegas Aces MVP A'ja Wilson latest Wheaties athlete

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When we are talking breakfast of champions, it was only a matter of time before Las Vegas MVP A'ja Wilson entered the conversation.
Now, the association is official as Wilson is one of the latest athletes to be featured on the iconic orange Wheaties cereal box.
Wilson has become one of the most dominant athletes of this era in her eight seasons in the WNBA, racking up three championships, four MVP honors, three defensive player of the year awards and more.
She isn't just a superstar on the court. Through the A’ja Wilson Foundation, she champions causes close to her heart, including youth advocacy, dyslexia awareness, education equity and community empowerment.
The new limited-edition A’ja Wilson Wheaties box hits shelves nationwide starting this month. As part of this milestone, Wheaties will also make a $50,000 donation to support A’ja’s community efforts.
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