Las Vegas Aces looking to tie semifinals series against Indiana Fever in Game 2

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's game day at Michelob ULTRA Arena as the Las Vegas Aces face off against the Indiana Fever in Game 2 of Round 2 in the WNBA playoffs.

𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗 𝟮 ♠️ 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝟮 ♦️



📍 The House

⌚️ 6:30PM PT

📺 @espn

🎟️ https://t.co/FYYxsCYPrW



2025 Aces Playoffs presented by @Ally pic.twitter.com/sXpn6b7f4S — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 23, 2025

The Aces lost their first contest against the Fever on Sunday, 89-73, but still made history with A'ja Wilson being named WNBA Most Valuable Player for a fourth time. Wilson is now the only player to be named MVP more than three times.

A Game 2 bounce back would tie the Aces and Fever before the teams head to Indianapolis on Friday to continue their best-of-five series.

4x WNBA MVP Wilson is verging another milestone — two more steals and she'll be the third player in WNBA history with 900 points, 450 rebounds, 100 blocks, 100 assists and 50 steals behind Lisa Leslie and Candace Parker.

Chelsea Gray holds a 95 record for 3-pointers, putting her at No. 6 tied with Katie Douglas on the all-time playoffs 3-pointer list. Jackie Young could rise up that list and surpass Allie Quigley for No. 18 with three more 3-pointers.

Head coach Becky Hammon could tie the No. 8 spot in the top 10 all-time WNBA postseason coaching victories with Dan Hughes. She needs one more playoff win to tie her record at 22 with Hughes.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and will air nationally on ESPN.

