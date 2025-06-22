Las Vegas Aces host Indiana Fever with Caitlin Clark in Sunday matinee

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are set to host the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, looking to bounce back after three straight losses. This is their first meet of the season.

Friday's contest against the Seattle Storm saw the return of Aces star player A'ja Wilson from concussion protocol, but despite Wilson back on the court, the team fell short 90-83.

The Aces hold a 3-3 record at home for the season as they head into their match with the Fever. Sunday's match is game two of a four-game homestand.

Wilson ranks first in the league in blocks (2.7 bpg), second in rebounds (10.1 rpg), and fourth in scoring (20.8 ppg). She is tied at fourth for steals (2.0 spg). Over the last 10 games, guard Jackie Young is averaging 18.9 points. Chelsea Gray has increased her assist average to 5.5 apg.

Las Vegas trails Indiana by one rank in overall league standings.

Indiana has won four out of their last six games. 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark leads the team in scoring (19.9) and ranks first in the league for 3-pointers made per game (3.1). Aliyah Boston leads the Fever with rebounds, averaging 8.1 per game. Guard Kelsey Mitchell has been scoring at least 11 points in all 12 matchups of the season so far.

Sunday's game starts at 12 p.m. You can watch it on ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+.