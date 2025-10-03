Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsLas Vegas Aces

Actions

Las Vegas Aces enter the WNBA Finals, facing off against the Phoenix Mercury

ACS VS MERCURY.png
KTNV
ACS VS MERCURY.png
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are kicking off their best-of-seven Finals series against the Phoenix Mercury at home on Friday night.

If victorious at the end of the series, the Aces will claim their third WNBA title in just four years. Meanwhile, the Mercury are vying for their first title since 2014.

Over the regular season, Aces beat out Phoenix in three out of their four matchups, but any sports fan knows that all bets are off when it comes to the championship.

To make things a little more interesting, our Good Morning Las Vegas anchors decided to enter into some friendly trash talk with our friends at the Scrips News Group in Pheonix.

Friendly trash talk between morning anchors in Las Vegas and Phoenix ahead of WNBA finals

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.26.31 PM.png

Nick Walters

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist