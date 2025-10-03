Las Vegas Aces enter the WNBA Finals, facing off against the Phoenix Mercury

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are kicking off their best-of-seven Finals series against the Phoenix Mercury at home on Friday night.
If victorious at the end of the series, the Aces will claim their third WNBA title in just four years. Meanwhile, the Mercury are vying for their first title since 2014.
Over the regular season, Aces beat out Phoenix in three out of their four matchups, but any sports fan knows that all bets are off when it comes to the championship.
To make things a little more interesting, our Good Morning Las Vegas anchors decided to enter into some friendly trash talk with our friends at the Scrips News Group in Pheonix.
Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN.
