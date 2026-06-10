Las Vegas Aces' Becky Hammon and A'ja Wilson make Time's list of top sports figures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Time magazine is recognizing the most influential figures shaping global sports in its inaugural Time100 Sports list, and a few names known to Las Vegas locals have made the cut.

Las Vegas Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon and center A'ja Wilson joined the list of influential athletes and leaders in the field.

Wilson made history last year when she became the first four-time M’VP in league history. She was also the first player in WNBA or NBA history to finish as the league’s top scorer and earn league M’VP, Finals M’VP and Defensive Player of the Year in a singular season.

In claiming the 2025 scoring title, Wilson established a new high-water mark of 26.9 points per game, eclipsing Diana Taurasi’s previous league-best 25.3 ppg set in 2006.

WATCH | Taylor Rocha sat down with A'ja Wilson ahead of the 2025 season:

A'ja Wilson's one-on-one with Taylor Rocha

Hammon, who became the first full-time female assistant coach in NBA history in 2014 when San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich hired her, was also the first female head coach in an NBA game after Pop was ejected in a game in 2020.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer also made history in 2015 as the first female head coach in the NBA Summer League.

Hammon was hired by owner Mark Davis to coach the Las Vegas Aces ahead of the 2022 season and did not disappoint. Hammon coached the Aces to three of the past four WNBA championships and an overall record of 125-46.

She also piloted the team to the 2022 Commissioner’s Cup championship and earned WNBA Coach of the Year honors in her inaugural season in Las Vegas. Further, Hammon owns the highest winning percentage of any coach with at least one full season in the WNBA.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman got a 1-on-1 with the head coach herself:

1-on-1 with Aces head coach Becky Hammon

Others included on the list with Las Vegas ties include UFC President and CEO Dana White and Fernando Mendoza, recently drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders.

The TIME100 Sports list will appear in the June 22, 2026, issue of TIME, available on newsstands on Friday, July 12.