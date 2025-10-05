The Las Vegas Aces win Game 2 of the WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury

After the game

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Phoenix Mercury 91-78 to take a 2-0 series lead as both teams get ready to head Arizona for Games 3 and 4.

Jackie Young had a dominant performance with 32 points and 21 of those points came in the third quarter, a WNBA Finals record.

"Just being aggressive, I think is the biggest thing," Young said. "My teammates were giving me the ball. I was just trying to make the right read, be aggressive, and not turn the ball over."

Teammate A'ja Wilson also noted how hard Young has worked this season, which led to that record-breaking performance.

"It's a joy. Take the numbers away, I'm just so proud of Jackie. She's a perfectionist and when you see someone that works so hard every single day and you see the hard work paying off, it's a beautiful thing to witness," Wilson said. "I'm so grateful just to be her teammate ... To be able to witness it on court, you did some nasty stuff today. That's crazy. To be able to witness it and live it, it's been a lot of fun."

As for the other members of the Las Vegas trio, Chelsea Gray finished with 10 points and 10 assists while Wilson scored 28 points, 14 rebounds and three assists.

When asked how she thought her Big Three performed, Hammon said they keep raising the bar.

"How do I describe them? They're studs. That's why the expectation is so high," Hammon said. "It's what makes us a tough team. Last game, Jack had no legs, no lift. Apparently, she went and found some legs because she was cooking today. When you win, and I would say Jack and A kind of had below average games, and you still win, that's what makes us tough because it can be anybody on any given night."

The Aces' defense was also stronger than it was in Game 1.

"We weren't letting the deep penetration with the ball into the paint so [Alyssa Thomas] wasn't getting those spray out threes. We just did a better job being sturdy up front in our defense," Hammon said. "Our guard-to-guard actions were a lot more solid today. It wasn't perfect but it was way better than it was the other day. Any time we can hold someone in the teens in the quarter, that's our goal."

It's also no secret that Wilson is a fan of Usher, who showed up to support the Aces on Sunday.

And as for Game 3, Hammon says they still plan to be aggressive.

"We don't want to have a satisfied locker room because we're not there yet," Hammon said. "All we did was do what we're supposed to do. We're supposed to take care of our home court."

That was echoed by Wilson.

"I think the biggest thing for us is to be patient. I think we were kind of amped, considering how Game 1 went. I mean, they were knocking down shots left and right so I think we were on high alert for that and it kind of sped us up," Wilson said. "But I think if we're just patient on both sides of the basketball, particularly the defensive side, and let our defense do the work, trust one another, know that there's layers to that. I think we can kind of build on that."

Channel 13's Alex Eschelman will be reporting live from Phoenix as the Aces look to bring home a third title.

Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m., which you can watch on ESPN.

Before the game

After taking down the Phoenix Mercury during Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, the Las Vegas Aces prepare to face off against the Mercury once again for Game 2 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.

During Game 1, Dana Evans became the first player to ever record five three-pointers and four steals during a Finals game, and also racked up 21 points for the Aces (a career-high for Evans).

Jewell Loyd scored a playoff-high of 18 points, and Jackie Young performed above her overall playoff average.

Game 1 also saw A'ja Wilson hit 24 playoff double-doubles.

Tipoff is slated for 12 p.m. on Channel 13.