Here's where you can watch the Las Vegas Aces for Games 3 and 4

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are heading to Game 3 against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Fans back in Las Vegas will be able to go to several viewing parties. All three locations are free and open to the public both nights.

Here's where you can watch for free:



General Admission Las Vegas

📍 8548 Rozita Lee Avenue, Suite 105



📍 8548 Rozita Lee Avenue, Suite 105 The Spot LV

📍 8410 W Desert Inn Road



📍 8410 W Desert Inn Road Downtown Container Park

📍 707 E Fremont Street

Game 4 will be taking place on Friday, Oct. 4, at 5 p.m.