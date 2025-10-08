Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Here's where you can watch the Las Vegas Aces for Games 3 and 4

John Locher/AP
FILE - Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon speaks with her players during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. Hammon has been forced to prove her abilities throughout her playing career. That underdog mentality helped drive her to a Hall of Fame playing career and now as coach of the two-time defending champion Aces.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are heading to Game 3 against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Fans back in Las Vegas will be able to go to several viewing parties. All three locations are free and open to the public both nights.

Here's where you can watch for free:

  • General Admission Las Vegas
    📍 8548 Rozita Lee Avenue, Suite 105
  • The Spot LV
    📍 8410 W Desert Inn Road
  • Downtown Container Park
    📍 707 E Fremont Street

Game 4 will be taking place on Friday, Oct. 4, at 5 p.m.

