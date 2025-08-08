'Getting a little help, it means a lot': Las Vegas Aces show school spirit for local students

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces helped local students show their school spirit ahead of getting back into the classroom through their annual back-to-school drive at Aces Headquarters on Thursday.
WATCH | Involvement leads to impact: How the Las Vegas Aces are gearing up students for success
“It was exciting when you get new things," Aces Center Kiah Stokes said. "I think it makes the learning environment better, it made me want to learn, so hopefully it does the same for these kids.”
Stokes along with Aces guard Dana Evans helped pass out 300 backpacks and thousands of school supply items to kindergarten through twelfth grade Title I Clark County School District students.
“They support and ride out with us, so I think it’s only right for us to give back in ways like this," Evans said.
That support was felt by both some local families.
“With the way the economy is nowadays, and having three kids to shop for, getting a little help it means a lot," Henderson local Brenda Osa said. "I don’t really have the right words for it because it’s a lot of great that they’re extending to all of the families."
The Aces are back at home on Friday night to face the Seattle Storm at 7 p.m.
Questions about the Back-to-School season? Let's talk!
-
Aces take the win in final regular season contest Valkyries Wednesday nightLas Vegas Aces seek season advantage over Golden State Valkyries as A'ja Wilson approaches 500 career blocks milestone in Wednesday's WNBA matchup.
Baby takes first steps during Las Vegas Aces baby crawl raceThe Las Vegas Aces may have lost against the Minnesota Lynx, but the real winner proved victorious when a baby took their first-ever steps during Aces halftime entertainment on Saturday, Aug. 2.
Las Vegas Aces defeat the Golden State ValkyriesAfter a monumental loss against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, the Aces are back for their last matchup of the weekend against the Golden State Valkyries at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.
The Las Vegas Aces fall to the Minnesota Lynx at first of two games this weekendThe Aces will face off against the Minnesota Lynx at the Michelob ULTRA Arena for the first of two matinee games this weekend, marking the last of back-to-back games for the Aces this season.