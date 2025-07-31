Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LET'S TALK: What's on your mind ahead of the new CCSD school year?

We are inching closer to the first day of school for Clark County students.

On Aug. 11, CCSD students will return to class for a new school year.

They'll have a new curriculum, new teachers and some students will be going to new schools.

This will be the first start to the school year with CCSD's new superintendent, Jhone Ebert.

Whatever this school year brings for your child, we want to help you navigate through it.

Right now, if you go to KTNV.com/BackToSchool, you'll see several stories we've covered so far, from safety on and off campus to resources to make sure you and your student are prepared for the first day.

We also want to hear from you.

Whether you're a parent or guardian, teacher, or any other staff member, what's on your mind as the first day gets closer?

Do you have any questions or concerns? Let's talk.

