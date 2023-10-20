Euphoria filled the room at Aces' official watch party back at home after team won championship in New York

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are repeat champions and have cemented themselves among the all-time greatest teams in WNBA history.

It was pure euphoria for Aces fans after the game at the official watch party at Hussong's Mexican Cantina.

PARTY TIME: Aces to celebrate back-to-back championships with party on Las Vegas Strip

The Aces are now the first team in 21 years to repeat as WNBA Champions, and they did it without two critical starters, Kia Stokes and Chelsea Gray.

To say fans were elated after the win would be an understatement.

"This is awesome...I don't even have words," one Aces fan said.

"The Aces are setting the standard for the WNBA with that practice facility," Aces fan Albert Ronquillo said. "They're doing everything right for these women, and they deserve it. They deserve this. "

"This is your new city of champions," Aces fan Greg Packer said. "Whatever happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, and we'll keep both championships."