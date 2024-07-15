A'ja Wilson wins two ESPY awards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson is adding even more hardware to her trophy case.

On Thursday, she picked up two ESPY awards after being named the Best WNBA Player and the Best Athlete in Women's Sports.

She wasn't at the awards ceremony but pre-taped remarks.

"It's crazy to think that a young girl that didn't even want to play basketball is now up in the running for even one ESPY," she said.

Wilson is having an incredible season, including setting another record in the Aces' win on Sunday. It was the 11th time this season that she had at least 25 points and 10 rebounds.

As of Sunday, Wilson now has at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in three straight games, which is the longest streak in WNBA history.

This week, she was also named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the 19th time in her career, which is 7th all-time for most career POTW awards. It also marks the third time she's gotten the honor this season.

"I just see it as I'm doing what I'm supposed to do. I'm doing what I've prepped myself, what I love to do. If this is historic, and the numbers say it, then great. But at the same time, this is something that I'm built to do," Wilson said. "So it doesn't come as any surprised and it's something that I'm not really hunting. I'm glad that it's organically coming and my teammates are helping me do that."

The Las Vegas Aces are coming home and will face the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, July 16.

The league will then break for a month and several WNBA players, including Wilson, will take the court for Team USA at the Olympics in Paris.