A'ja Wilson is the Western Conference Player of the Week for the 19th time

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The WNBA named a new Western Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday.

For the 19th time, Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson has been awarded the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played between June 27 and July 7.

As the 19th Player of the Week, this announcement moves her into 7th place for most career Player of the Week awards and marks her 3rd Player of the Week naming for this season alone.

Wilson carries average league-highs of 25.2 points and 3.2 blocks per game. Adding to that is 9.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

She also connects on 53.1% of her field goal attempts, 36.4% from distance, and 84.% from the line—leading the Aces to a 5-1 record.

Wilson is being called a front-runner for the 2024 MVP award—averaging league-bests of:



27 points per game

2.7 blocks per game

10.9 rebounds per game

2.7 assists per game

1.8 steals per game

And shooting:

52.6% from the field

37.9% from the 3-point range

85.4% at the line

In May and June, Wilson was also awarded the Western Conference Player of the Month.