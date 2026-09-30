Aces-Fever series tied 1-1 after Las Vegas drops Game 2 on the road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces fell to the Indiana Fever in Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA playoffs on Tuesday, 99-89, knotting the series at 1-1.

The series now shifts back to Las Vegas for a decisive Game 3, which will take place at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Jackie Young led the way for the Aces with 31 points and A'ja Wilson added 22 points and nine rebounds, but it was not enough to overcome the Fever's trio of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

Clark finished with 27 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds. Mitchell had 26 points and Boston added 22.