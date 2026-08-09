LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces lost to New York 111-71 on Sunday, but fans who gathered at Palms Casino and Resort for Channel 13's first watch party found reasons to celebrate anyway.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman and Olivia Horton talked with fans to get their reactions:

Aces fans at Channel 13 watch party still celebrate despite loss to Liberty

A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, and Chelsea Gray all sat out after playing in Minnesota on Saturday.

"We know that our starters are out today, so we're loving to watch our bench play," one fan said.

The back-to-back scheduling drew criticism from fans in attendance.

"The scheduling format, what was it, three games in like three, four days? We have to change that a little bit," a fan said.

Head coach Becky Hammon made clear that player health remains the top priority.

With the playoffs approaching, fans say the rest is well-timed.

"They need it because playoffs are coming up soon and we'll need them for playoffs," a fan said.

Sunday's game also gave the Aces' bench a chance to shine. Ta'Niya Latson put up 20 points and Mai Yamamoto recorded 16.

"Hopefully it'll give them the confidence, so when we get to the playoffs everybody is going to play great," a fan said.

The watch party drew Aces fans from across the valley, with prizes adding to the excitement.

"It feels amazing," one prize winner said.

"Love the pool, love being outside, and we get to watch our Aces," another fan said.

The next Channel 13 watch party is scheduled for Aug. 23.

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