Aces begin playoff run against the Fever; watch Game 1 on Channel 13

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces begin their quest for a fourth WNBA championship in five years on Sunday as they open up the playoffs against the Indiana Fever.

Game 1, which will be played at Michelob ULTRA Arena, will air on Channel 13 beginning at 1 p.m.

The Aces will hit the road for Game 2 on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., which will air on Prime Video. Game 3 is set for Thursday.

If the Aces advance to the next round, they will face the winner of the series between the Dallas Wings and the Golden State Valkyries.

Las Vegas is the No. 3 seed in the playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 31-13 record. They won the WNBA title last season and in 2022 and 2023.

Aces star forward A'ja Wilson also continued to rack up the accolades on Sunday, earning her third straight AP WNBA Player of the Year honor ahead of Game 1. It's the fourth overall time Wilson has won the award.