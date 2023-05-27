Watch Now
Las Vegas Aces to play sold-out arena in ring night home opener vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Posted at 4:49 PM, May 27, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tickets to the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces' home game vs. the Los Angeles Sparks sold out on Saturday, the team announced on social media.

The Aces are set to receive their championship rings during their home opener at Michelob ULTRA Arena.


The team has gone 2-0 in the first two games of the season without head coach Becky Hammon, who was suspended for two games over allegations that Hammon bullied former Aces forward Dearica Hamby for being pregnant. Hammon denied the allegations.

Hamby joined the Sparks in an off-season trade. L.A. was defeated by the Aces 94-85 on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Saturday night's game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m.

