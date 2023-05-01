Las Vegas Aces tickets go on sale Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The reigning WNBA champions will be going for two in a row as the Las Vegas Aces get ready to kick off the 2023 season.

The team said single game tickets, group tickets, and flex plans will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

According to the team, the five-game flex plans allow fans to build packages based on theme nights and marquee match-ups.

Las Vegas will host a preseason game against the New York Liberty on May 13 before hitting the road to open the regular season in Seattle on May 20.

The Aces home opener is set for May 27 against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Before the game, there will be a ring ceremony and banner unveiling to commemorate the team's 2022 WNBA Championship.

On May 28, the team said the first 7,500 fans will receive a commemorative replica championship banner.

Flex plans may only be purchased directly through the Las Vegas Aces and are not available online.

Single game tickets for all 20 regular season home games will be available to purchase on AXS and tickets start at $10.

Group tickets are available for groups of 10 or more people.

