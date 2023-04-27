Las Vegas Aces hosting preseason game on May 13

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces may start the regular season on the road but fans will be able to check out the new squad during a preseason game on May 13.

That will be the Aces only preseason team and they will welcome the New York Liberty to Michelob ULTRA Arena.

"This is a special opportunity to provide a unique experience for our loyal Season Ticket Members and our community partners, who are doing incredible work here in Southern Nevada, to get a first look at our 2023 roster as we prepare for another exciting season," said Aces President Nikki Fargas.

The Aces said the game is open exclusively to Aces Season Ticket Members and community groups including the Jr. Aces, the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada, Opportunity Village, Champions for CASA, and the Clark County School District in partnership with the Aces Foundation.

According to the team, season ticket memberships are still available and fans who buy before May 12 are eligible to attend the preseason game.

Community organizations and non-profit organizations may request so on the Aces website. However, they must have a 501c3 designation to be considered and tickets are limited.

The Aces open the regular season in Seattle on May 20.

The first home game of the regular season will be against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 27.

You can also catch several of their games this season on Channel 13.