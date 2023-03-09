Aces will play three games on KTNV this season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces announced their TV schedule for the 2023-24 season, and seven of the games will be on ESPN, ESPN2 and KTNV.

Three of the seven games will be shown on Channel 13, including the home opener against the Seattle Storm on May 20 at noon.

The Aces are coming off winning their first championship in team history. They added former MVP Candace Parker during the offseason to bolster their strong roster which included reigning MVP A'ja Wilson, Finals MVP Chelsea Gray and guard Kelsey Plum.

This is the list of games that will be shown on ESPN, ESPN2 and KTNV:

• Aces at Storm on Saturday, May 20 at noon (ABC)

• Sun vs. Aces on Saturday, July 1 at noon (ABC)

• Aces at Lynx on Saturday, July 22 at noon (ESPN)

• Aces at Liberty on Saturday, Aug. 6 at noon (ABC)

• Sparks vs. Aces on Saturday, Aug. 19 at noon (ESPN2)

• Aces at Liberty on Monday, Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

• Mercury at Aces on Sunday, Sept. 10 at noon (ESPN2)