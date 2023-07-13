Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson wins ESPY award for Best WNBA Player

LOS ANGELES (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson is adding another award to her resume.

On Wednesday night, she won the ESPY award for Best WNBA Athlete. This was the first time she has ever won an ESPY although she was previously nominated for Best College Athlete in 2018 and Best WNBA Player in 2021. This year, she was also nominated for Best Female Athlete but lost to skier Mikaela Shiffrin. The Las Vegas Aces and Vegas Golden Knights were also up for Best Team but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wilson even got a shoutout from NBA star LeBron James for winning the award.

"I want to say congratulations to my sister A'ja Wilson on winning the WNBA Best Player ESPY," James said. "Y'all make sure you get out there and support those women and what they do."

You know LeBron had to show love to A'Ja Wilson and the W 👏 #ThatsaW pic.twitter.com/uWtgZVsusL — espnW (@espnW) July 13, 2023

Ladies and Gentlemen, HER 🏆



Congratulations to @_ajawilson22 for winning 𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗪𝗡𝗕𝗔 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 at the @ESPYS!#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/NKERwnlQj6 — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 13, 2023

The Las Vegas Aces are currently 18-2 this season and are preparing to host WNBA All-Star festivities.

The WNBA STARRY 3-point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge is set for July 14 with the All-Star Game set for July 15.

On Thursday, the Aces announced the Jackie Young will be participating in the 3-point contest. Young leads the league in three-point field goal percentage this season at 48.5%.

The other players participating in the three-point contest include DiJonai Carrington from the Connecticut Sun, Sabrina Ionescu from the New York Liberty, Kelsey Mitchell from the Indiana Fever, Arike Ogunbowale from the Dallas Wings, and Sami Whitcomb from the Seattle Storm.

Each competitor will have 70 seconds to shoot as many of the 27 balls as they can. The three players with the high scores advance to the final round.

The WNBA is also hosting the WNBA Live fan festival, which is open to the public for those two days.

