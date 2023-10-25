Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young hosting autograph signing on Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another Las Vegas Aces star is ready to meet her adoring fans.

On Tuesday, Chelsea Gray stopped by Dick's Sporting Goods to sign autographs. Thursday will be teammate Jackie Young's turn.

According to store officials, the event, which was originally scheduled on Wednesday before being moved to Thursday, is scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

You will need a wristband in order to meet Young and the store is only giving out 150 wristbands.

Store officials said wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis starting Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

Fans can have complimentary cheer cards signed or items that are purchased in-store on the day of the event.