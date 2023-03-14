Las Vegas Aces hosting free basketball camps

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces are giving back to the valley with three free basketball clinics.

They are for kids between 6 and 14 years old but registration is required and each camp has enough room for about 100 children.

The first will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Memorial Community Center, which is located near the 215 and Alta Drive. You can register here.

The second clinic will be on April 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mirabelli Community Center, which is near the 95 and South Jones Boulevard. You can register here.

The third clinic will be on May 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Henderson Multigenerational Community Center which is next to The Dollar Loan Center near Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway. Registration hasn't opened yet.

It's going to be an exciting year for the Las Vegas Aces who will look to earn back-to-back championships. They won the first major pro title here in Las Vegas after beating the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA Finals.

The team made several high-profile signings in the off-season including bringing Candace Parker to the valley.

The Aces will also host the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game at Michelob Ultra Arena in July.

You can catch several Aces games on Channel 13 this season including their season opener on May 20 against the Seattle Storm. That game starts at noon.