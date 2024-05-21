Las Vegas Aces host Phoenix, hope to beat Mercury for second time this season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the Las Vegas Aces continue their season-opening homestand, the two-time world champions look go 3-0 overall against the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The Aces beat the Mercury 89-80 in their season opener and followed that win up with a 89-82 victory against the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday.

The Mercury are 1-1 on the year after coming back from a loss against the Aces and beating the Atlanta Dream 88-85 on Saturday.

Las Vegas ranks fourth in offensive efficiency (107.2 offensive efficiency rating) in the WNBA while Phoenix is right behind them in fifth place.

"They're a very good team. We know they're going to come out extremely aggressive, and we have to be ready for that," Aces guard Kelsey Plum said after Monday's practice.

Tip off between the Aces and the Mercury is at 7 p.m.