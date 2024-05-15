Las Vegas Aces get their 2nd championship rings at star-studded season opener

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces season opener against the Phoenix Mercury brought much more than basketball to Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday night.

In front of not only a sold-out crowd of 10,149 fans, but also the largest crowd in Michelob Ultra Arena history, the two-time world champions celebrated the unveiling of their championship rings and their banner alongside WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, owner Mark Davis and co-owner Tom Brady.

Watch the Aces hang their championship banner and get their new rings:

FULL CEREMONY: Las Vegas Aces celebrate 2023 WNBA Championship

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce and Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson were also in attendance, just to name a few stars supporting the Aces. And while the Mercury put up a good fight, Vegas managed to push past Phoenix 89-80.

A'ja Wilson led the night with a double-double, scoring 30 points and 13 boards to help the Aces start the season 1-0.

This season, the Aces attempt to three-peat, which has only been done by the Houston Comets during the 1996-97 season.

Next up, Vegas hosts the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday, May 18 at 12 p.m.

20+ years in the making…Back-to-back WNBA champions. 💍



The Official 2023 Ring Partner of the Las Vegas Aces @jostens.#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/HapdLPp9TM — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) May 15, 2024

In-game: Live score updates

4th Quarter

FINAL: Aces beat the Mercury 89-80 to start their season 1-0

1:17 - Rebecca Allen makes it a one-possession game for the Mercury, 83-80 Aces

5:16 - Kelsey Plum's bucket from deep gives the Aces a 10-point lead, 77-66 Vegas

3rd Quarter

Aces lead 68-62 heading into the fourth quarter

1:24 - Aces go on a 5-0 run with Kelsey Plum's shot, 65-60 Vegas

3:38 - Natasha Cloud ties up the game for the Mercury at 60-60

2nd Quarter

Aces lead going into halftime over Phoenix 42-41

1st Quarter

Aces lead 29-14 over the Mercury