Las Vegas Aces get their 2nd championship rings at star-studded season opener

Tom Brady, Antonio Pierce, and more than 10,000 fans helped the two-time world champs tip off their season opener
Tom Brady, Antonio Pierce, and more than 10,000 fans helped the two-time world champs tip off their season opener. Alex Eschelman reports.
Las Vegas Aces Championship Ring and Banner Ceremony
Posted at 8:04 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 12:15:56-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces season opener against the Phoenix Mercury brought much more than basketball to Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday night.

In front of not only a sold-out crowd of 10,149 fans, but also the largest crowd in Michelob Ultra Arena history, the two-time world champions celebrated the unveiling of their championship rings and their banner alongside WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, owner Mark Davis and co-owner Tom Brady.

Watch the Aces hang their championship banner and get their new rings:

FULL CEREMONY: Las Vegas Aces celebrate 2023 WNBA Championship

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce and Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson were also in attendance, just to name a few stars supporting the Aces. And while the Mercury put up a good fight, Vegas managed to push past Phoenix 89-80.

A'ja Wilson led the night with a double-double, scoring 30 points and 13 boards to help the Aces start the season 1-0.

This season, the Aces attempt to three-peat, which has only been done by the Houston Comets during the 1996-97 season.

Next up, Vegas hosts the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday, May 18 at 12 p.m.

In-game: Live score updates

4th Quarter
FINAL: Aces beat the Mercury 89-80 to start their season 1-0
1:17 - Rebecca Allen makes it a one-possession game for the Mercury, 83-80 Aces
5:16 - Kelsey Plum's bucket from deep gives the Aces a 10-point lead, 77-66 Vegas

3rd Quarter
Aces lead 68-62 heading into the fourth quarter
1:24 - Aces go on a 5-0 run with Kelsey Plum's shot, 65-60 Vegas
3:38 - Natasha Cloud ties up the game for the Mercury at 60-60

2nd Quarter
Aces lead going into halftime over Phoenix 42-41

1st Quarter
Aces lead 29-14 over the Mercury

