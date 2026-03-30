LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Professional tennis is growing in Las Vegas as Lake Las Vegas hosts its first ITF World Tennis Tour men's final today on new state-of-the-art courts.
Sports club general manager Dann Battistone, who has worked at Lake Las Vegas for the last decade, said this is a major step in bringing the highest quality of tennis to the entire valley.
"I think it’s going to benefit Lake Las Vegas and the Eastside of Henderson we’ve traditionally been a little bit weaker on the tournament play and the higher level tennis here and so this facility will help on that. Tennis traditionally in Las Vegas has been the northwest in the Summerlin area and now we have the Eastside on a competitive standpoint," Battistone said.
Professional tennis will also return to Southern Nevada with the ATP Challenger Tour this fall.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
-
Vegas Golden Knights fire Bruce Cassidy, John Tortorella as new head coachThe Golden Knights part ways with Bruce Cassidy and name John Tortorella as the new head coach, according to General Manager Kelly McCrimmon on Sunday.
Vegas Golden Knights fire Bruce Cassidy, John Tortorella as new head coachThe Golden Knights fired Bruce Cassidy and named John Tortorella as the new head coach, according to General Manager Kelly McCrimmon on Sunday.
Denver Summit shatters NWSL crowd record with 63,004 fans at Mile HighThe expansion Denver Summit's match against the Washington Spirit on Saturday broke the National Women's Soccer League record for attendance with its announced crowd of 63,004.
Las Vegas Aviators open 2026 season with dominant win on opening nightThe Las Vegas Aviators opened the 2026 season with a 12-1 win over Salt Lake, as fans celebrated Opening Day energy and looked ahead to Major League Baseball’s arrival in Las Vegas.