LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Professional tennis is growing in Las Vegas as Lake Las Vegas hosts its first ITF World Tennis Tour men's final today on new state-of-the-art courts.

Sports club general manager Dann Battistone, who has worked at Lake Las Vegas for the last decade, said this is a major step in bringing the highest quality of tennis to the entire valley.

"I think it’s going to benefit Lake Las Vegas and the Eastside of Henderson we’ve traditionally been a little bit weaker on the tournament play and the higher level tennis here and so this facility will help on that. Tennis traditionally in Las Vegas has been the northwest in the Summerlin area and now we have the Eastside on a competitive standpoint," Battistone said.

Professional tennis will also return to Southern Nevada with the ATP Challenger Tour this fall.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.