LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Baseball returned to Summerlin in emphatic fashion Friday night, as the Las Vegas Aviators opened their 2026 season with a 12-1 win over the Salt Lake Bees in front of a sold-out crowd at Las Vegas Ballpark.

For many in attendance, opening night was about more than the final score — it was about the atmosphere, the tradition and the return of a familiar summer rhythm.

WATCH | Las Vegas Aviators open 2026 season with dominant win on opening night

Las Vegas Aviators open 2026 season with dominant win, energized crowd on opening night

“It feels like a holiday every time the Aviators come back in town,” said Ali Losk. “We love it. We come every year.”

The defending Pacific Coast League champions delivered a performance to match the moment, breaking the game open with a big fourth inning and never looking back.

Fans pointed to the combination of energy in the stands and action on the field as what makes Opening Day special.

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“These players are trying to make the big leagues and they're showing what they can do,” said Shawn Losk, who attends more than 20 games each season. “It’s an amazing atmosphere.”

The excitement surrounding the team extends beyond the Triple-A level, with Major League Baseball set to arrive in Las Vegas in 2028.

“It’s about time,” one fan said.

That future is already shaping how some fans view the Aviators and their role in player development.

“I’m more excited to see them hit the World Series come ’28 because it’s going to happen,” said Isaiah Lucero.

Lucero added that he appreciates the organization’s long-term approach to building a competitive roster.

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“I really appreciate that we’re going with long-term extensions on younger players because they’re showing… great intent,” he said. “They show up every day… it’s great to see that.”

Others echoed optimism about the current Aviators roster as it looks to build off last year’s championship run.

“I think it’s great… there’s definitely a lot of new talent and some names we haven’t seen before, but I’m excited to see what they’re gonna do,” Ali Losk said.

With a dominant opening night win and a packed ballpark setting the tone, the Aviators opened the season with both momentum and a reminder of baseball’s growing presence in Southern Nevada.

For fans, the takeaway was simple: the game — and its future in Las Vegas — is only getting bigger.