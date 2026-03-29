Vegas Golden Knights fires Bruce Cassidy, hires John Tortorella as new head coach

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights part ways with Bruce Cassidy and name John Tortorella as the new head coach, according to General Manager Kelly McCrimmon on Sunday.

"Bruce Cassidy has been relieved of his duties and John Tortorella has been named the team's head coach," according to the news release on Sunday.

“We thank Bruce Cassidy for his dedication to our hockey club and community over the past four seasons,” said McCrimmon. “Under Bruce’s leadership, we reached our ultimate goal in 2023 by bringing a Stanley Cup to Vegas. Bruce will forever be remembered with the utmost regard by our organization for what was accomplished here."

In a news release, the Golden Knights stated that "a change was necessary."

"With the stretch run of the 2025-26 regular season upon us, we believe that a change is necessary for us to return to the level of play that is expected of our club. With John Tortorella, we bring in a Stanley Cup Champion as well as one of the most experienced and respected coaches in the NHL. His guidance will be a great asset to our team at the pivotal point in the season we currently face. We look forward to welcoming John to Vegas.”

John Tortorella joins the Golden Knights for his 24th NHL season as a head coach and recently served as an assistant coach for the United States at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Tortorella also coached Tampa Bay to a Stanley Cup in 2004.